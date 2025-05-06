In pics: Smart gold store debuts in Shanghai
A citizen learns about a "smart gold store" at a shopping mall in Shanghai, east China, May 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
SHANGHAI, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Recently, a "smart gold store" made its debut at a shopping mall in Shanghai. Featuring functions for self-service gold recycling and gold purchasing, the system offers services such as self-ordering, automatic detection and rapid payment.
The system can automatically detect the weight and purity of the gold placed in the device, calculate the recycling amount based on real-time gold prices, and process payments swiftly, marking a new way in the field of gold recycling.
A staff member places gold jewelry into the gold recycling device of a "smart gold store" at a shopping mall in Shanghai, east China, May 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
A staff member places gold jewelry into the gold recycling device of a "smart gold store" at a shopping mall in Shanghai, east China, May 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
A staff member introduces a "smart gold store" at a shopping mall in Shanghai, east China, May 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
People watch the operation of a "smart gold store" at a shopping mall in Shanghai, east China, May 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
A staff member introduces the gold purchasing device of a "smart gold store" to a man at a shopping mall in Shanghai, east China, May 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
