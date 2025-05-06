2025 China International Bicycle Fair kicks off in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:22, May 06, 2025

A visitor experiences a bicycle racing game during the 2025 China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai, May 5, 2025. The four-day 2025 China International Bicycle Fair kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on Monday, drawing nearly 1,600 enterprises from home and abroad to participate. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Purchasers from Japan look at exhibits during the 2025 China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai, May 5, 2025. The four-day 2025 China International Bicycle Fair kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on Monday, drawing nearly 1,600 enterprises from home and abroad to participate. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A visitor looks at tire products during the 2025 China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai, May 5, 2025. The four-day 2025 China International Bicycle Fair kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on Monday, drawing nearly 1,600 enterprises from home and abroad to participate. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on May 5, 2025 shows the 2025 China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai.

This photo taken on May 5, 2025 shows the 2025 China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai.

A child experiences a traditional bicycle during the 2025 China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai, May 5, 2025. The four-day 2025 China International Bicycle Fair kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on Monday, drawing nearly 1,600 enterprises from home and abroad to participate. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on May 5, 2025 shows the 2025 China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai.

Visitors learn about electric motorcycles during the 2025 China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai, May 5, 2025. The four-day 2025 China International Bicycle Fair kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on Monday, drawing nearly 1,600 enterprises from home and abroad to participate. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

