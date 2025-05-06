2025 China International Bicycle Fair kicks off in Shanghai
A visitor experiences a bicycle racing game during the 2025 China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai, May 5, 2025. The four-day 2025 China International Bicycle Fair kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on Monday, drawing nearly 1,600 enterprises from home and abroad to participate. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Purchasers from Japan look at exhibits during the 2025 China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai, May 5, 2025. The four-day 2025 China International Bicycle Fair kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on Monday, drawing nearly 1,600 enterprises from home and abroad to participate. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A visitor looks at tire products during the 2025 China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai, May 5, 2025. The four-day 2025 China International Bicycle Fair kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on Monday, drawing nearly 1,600 enterprises from home and abroad to participate. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
This photo taken on May 5, 2025 shows the 2025 China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai. The four-day 2025 China International Bicycle Fair kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on Monday, drawing nearly 1,600 enterprises from home and abroad to participate. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
This photo taken on May 5, 2025 shows the 2025 China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai. The four-day 2025 China International Bicycle Fair kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on Monday, drawing nearly 1,600 enterprises from home and abroad to participate. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A child experiences a traditional bicycle during the 2025 China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai, May 5, 2025. The four-day 2025 China International Bicycle Fair kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on Monday, drawing nearly 1,600 enterprises from home and abroad to participate. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
This photo taken on May 5, 2025 shows the 2025 China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai. The four-day 2025 China International Bicycle Fair kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on Monday, drawing nearly 1,600 enterprises from home and abroad to participate. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Visitors learn about electric motorcycles during the 2025 China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai, May 5, 2025. The four-day 2025 China International Bicycle Fair kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on Monday, drawing nearly 1,600 enterprises from home and abroad to participate. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
