Low-altitude tourism activities become trendy among tourists in China's Hainan
A tourist tries parachuting in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 2, 2025. Low-altitude tourism activities such as paragliding and parachuting have become trendy among tourists to China's island province of Hainan during the May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Tourists enjoy a helicopter sightseeing tour in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 3, 2025. Low-altitude tourism activities such as paragliding and parachuting have become trendy among tourists to China's island province of Hainan during the May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
