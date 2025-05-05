Low-altitude tourism activities become trendy among tourists in China's Hainan

Xinhua) 09:48, May 05, 2025

A tourist tries parachuting in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 2, 2025. Low-altitude tourism activities such as paragliding and parachuting have become trendy among tourists to China's island province of Hainan during the May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists enjoy a helicopter sightseeing tour in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 3, 2025. Low-altitude tourism activities such as paragliding and parachuting have become trendy among tourists to China's island province of Hainan during the May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A tourist enjoys paragliding in Lingshui Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, May 3, 2025. Low-altitude tourism activities such as paragliding and parachuting have become trendy among tourists to China's island province of Hainan during the May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A tourist enjoys paragliding in Lingshui Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, May 3, 2025. Low-altitude tourism activities such as paragliding and parachuting have become trendy among tourists to China's island province of Hainan during the May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

