Terracotta Warriors to be displayed at West Australian museum exhibition

Xinhua) 15:36, April 29, 2025

SYDNEY, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Over 200 ancient Chinese artefacts will be displayed in the "most significant" exhibition ever held by the Western Australian Museum.

The state government of Western Australia (WA) on Tuesday announced that the WA Museum Boola Bardip in Perth will host more than 225 artefacts from the Qin and Han dynasties, including 10 Terracotta Warriors, for eight months starting in June.

The "Terracotta Warriors: Legacy of the First Emperor" exhibition has been created by the museum in collaboration with the Shaanxi Provincial Cultural Heritage Administration, Shaanxi Cultural Heritage Promotion Center and Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum.

WA Premier Roger Cook and Minister for Creative Industries Simone McGurk said it will be the "most significant museum exhibition Western Australia has ever seen."

They said in a joint statement that nearly half of the artefacts have never left China before and that some of those that were excavated more recently have never been on public display.

Cook said that the exhibition would be a major tourism drawcard for WA, attracting visitors from around Australia and overseas.

"This unique exhibition will share a 2,000-year-old story through a combination of priceless ancient Chinese artefacts, and state-of-the-art Australian digital technology," he said.

In addition to the artefacts, the museum said that the exhibition will feature immersive multimedia experiences that will allow visitors to explore the scale of the emperor's tomb, the vision behind its construction and its mysteries.

The exhibition will be complemented by large-scale external projections, tours, talks, performances and special events developed in collaboration with local Chinese communities.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)