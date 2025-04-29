China produces 41.06 ZB of data in 2024

Xinhua) 14:21, April 29, 2025

FUZHOU, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China generated 41.06 zettabytes of data in 2024, marking an increase of 25 percent year on year, Liu Liehong, head of the National Data Administration, said on Tuesday at the opening of the 8th Digital China Summit.

The summit, held in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province, highlights the country's strides in digital transformation and the expansion of its digital economy.

The digital economy has emerged as a major engine of China's economic growth, with core digital industries accounting for around 10 percent of the country's gross domestic product in 2024.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Liu said China will intensify efforts in data utilization and promote market-oriented value creation.

"To accelerate the development of 'Digital China,' it is crucial to seize the unprecedented opportunities brought about by artificial intelligence (AI)," the official said, pledging to advance the market-oriented reform of data elements and the AI Plus initiative further.

According to official data, China's digital industry generated 35 trillion yuan (about 4.86 trillion U.S. dollars) in business revenue in 2024, up 5.5 percent year on year, with total profit reaching 2.7 trillion yuan, a 3.5-percent increase.

