Interview: Global auto giant lauds China's progress in promoting cross-border data flows

Xinhua) 10:15, March 21, 2025

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Automotive giant Volkswagen Group China has praised the Chinese government's efforts to facilitate cross-border data flows and improve the business environment for European Union (EU) enterprises in China.

"We are pleased to see the Chinese government's recent efforts to promote efficient and secure data flows that are indispensable for the operation of multinational companies and the proper functioning of the global economy," a company spokesperson said in a written interview with Xinhua.

The spokesperson highlighted the introduction of a comprehensive policy framework, the government's swift response to industry advocacy, and efforts to enhance communication between countries and regions.

Last month, the German firm participated in a panel on China's policies regarding cross-border data transfers for EU enterprises, organized by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC). The event was part of a series of policy briefings and advisory sessions held by the Chinese government following the rollout of a regulation in March last year to promote and standardize cross-border data flows.

The regulation outlines declaration standards for cross-border data security assessments and specifies scenarios exempt from relevant security appraisals, among other key provisions.

"The meeting deepened the understanding of relevant policies and, at the same time, demonstrated the willingness of the CAC and the relevant ministries to facilitate cross-border data flows and improve the business environment for EU enterprises in China," the spokesperson said.

The company hailed the dialogue mechanisms established between China and Germany, as well as the EU at large, on cross-border data flows. It also commended China's efforts to work on a guideline on cross-border data export for the auto industry, which is an important sector for both China and Germany.

The guideline, which has been taking into consideration the concerns and suggestions of domestic and foreign firms, is expected to provide clearer and more specific instructions for the sector, according to the spokesperson.

In 2025, China will improve basic data systems at a faster pace, extensively develop and utilize data resources, and ensure that cross-border data flows are promoted and kept under regulation, according to the government work report.

Looking ahead, the company expressed hope that China, Germany and the EU will fully leverage existing dialogue mechanisms on cross-border data flows to strengthen cooperation and find mutually recognized solutions.

"Volkswagen Group China stands ready to further support China's bilateral dialogues with Germany and the EU," the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)