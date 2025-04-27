China unveils 2025 plan to boost digital literacy, skills
BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- In a bid to bolster its digital workforce and economy, China has jointly issued a new plan outlining priorities for boosting national digital literacy and skills by 2025.
The document, released recently by four government agencies including the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission and the Ministry of Education, sets a wide-ranging agenda, authorities announced on Sunday.
It calls for developing a comprehensive system for cultivating digital talent, expanding the digital economy's growth potential, and building a more inclusive digital society. Other priorities include creating smarter digital lifestyles, promoting a safe and orderly cyberspace, and strengthening multi-party collaboration and international cooperation.
Regarding artificial intelligence (AI), the plan emphasizes expanding the application of AI and improving AI governance frameworks.
By the end of 2025, China aims to significantly raise digital literacy levels nationwide, build a robust system for digital skills training, and expand the supply of digital resources.
Additional targets include growing the digital workforce, enhancing workers' digital capabilities, narrowing skills gaps between different demographic groups, and fostering a more inclusive, smarter and safer digital environment.
