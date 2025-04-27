Guizhou launches CHD screening program for children

Xinhua) 13:39, April 27, 2025

A medical expert examines an infant at a hospital in Qingzhen City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 23, 2025. Recently, a congenital heart disease (CHD) screening program has been carried out in Guizhou Province. Children who are screened in accordance with surgical indications can receive free surgical treatment.

The screening program, launched by the Chinese Red Cross Foundation, has supported nearly 10,000 children born with the CHD by offering them free surgeries. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

People communicate with a medical expert at a hospital in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 24, 2025. Recently, a congenital heart disease (CHD) screening program has been carried out in Guizhou Province. Children who are screened in accordance with surgical indications can receive free surgical treatment.

The screening program, launched by the Chinese Red Cross Foundation, has supported nearly 10,000 children born with the CHD by offering them free surgeries. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

A Red Cross volunteer (L) registers information at a hospital in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 24, 2025. Recently, a congenital heart disease (CHD) screening program has been carried out in Guizhou Province. Children who are screened in accordance with surgical indications can receive free surgical treatment.

The screening program, launched by the Chinese Red Cross Foundation, has supported nearly 10,000 children born with the CHD by offering them free surgeries. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

A Red Cross volunteer (R) registers information at a hospital in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 24, 2025. Recently, a congenital heart disease (CHD) screening program has been carried out in Guizhou Province. Children who are screened in accordance with surgical indications can receive free surgical treatment.

The screening program, launched by the Chinese Red Cross Foundation, has supported nearly 10,000 children born with the CHD by offering them free surgeries. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

A medical expert examines a child at a hospital in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 22, 2025. Recently, a congenital heart disease (CHD) screening program has been carried out in Guizhou Province. Children who are screened in accordance with surgical indications can receive free surgical treatment.

The screening program, launched by the Chinese Red Cross Foundation, has supported nearly 10,000 children born with the CHD by offering them free surgeries. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)