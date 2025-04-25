A fairytale wonderland awaits in a magical plant nursery
(People's Daily App) 16:29, April 25, 2025
Winding through these truffle-shaped woods feels like stepping into a storybook. In Mao'an village, Beibei district of Chongqing, a 400-mu (about 26.67 hectares) plant nursery bursts with spring color, from cherry blossoms to osmanthus and camellias, each adding its own charm to the landscape. With its vivid hues and whimsical shapes, the plant nursery has become a popular destination for visitors seeking a touch of fairytale magic.
(Produced by Zhu Yurou and intern Wang Yue)
