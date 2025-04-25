China Everything Vlog | Feel the artistic vibe in Beijing's hutong of hidden gems

(People's Daily App) 16:20, April 25, 2025

Yangmeizhu Diagonal Street, a historic hutong in Beijing’s Qianmen area, is where traditional charm meets modern creativity. Though less than 500 meters long, this alley is brimming with hidden treasures, from Lord Rabbit figurines and finger painting to ceramic art and seal carving. But what kind of art can these traditional crafts create? Join Zhang Xi, a student from Tsinghua University, as she takes on a fun and creative hutong art challenge!

(Produced by Zhang Xi, Ni Tao, Chen Xiang, Sun Zhetao and Liang Jingchen)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)