PD Explainer | The US egg crisis: Root causes behind skyrocketing prices
(People's Daily App) 14:41, April 14, 2025
After months of increases, egg prices in the US declined in March. But that doesn't make them cheap. The average price for a dozen eggs was still 6 dollars and 27 cents, up 75 percent from the previous year. To make things worse, recent US tariff policies could further drive up egg prices, passing additional costs onto American consumers.
