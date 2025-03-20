Beauty of Seasons: Spring Equinox

Hello, everyone! I'm Sisi, a travel enthusiast! Today is Chunfen, or Spring Equinox, the fourth solar term of the traditional Chinese calendar and a day of balanced light and warmth. Join me as we explore Wuhan city, central China's Hubei Province, and unlock its spring highlights!

In March, Wuhan's cherry blossoms are in full bloom. At the East Lake Cherry Blossom Park, they blanket paths, spill over hillsides, and are reflected in the lake, painting the entire park with the colors of spring. The breeze carries the scent of the blossoms, wrapping the city in a gentle embrace.

The Spring Equinox solar term is a time for outings and flying kites. On the East Lake Greenway, colorful kites soar; along the Yangtze River Bridge, runners enjoy the spring vibes. The whole city springs to life.

Ancient people saw the Spring Equinox as a time of balance, which is a perfect time for brewing. In the early morning at Hubu Alley, the air is filled with the mellow fragrance of rice wine and the fresh scent of sophora flowers. A bowl of rice wine, a bite of Wuhan Hot Dry Noodles with Sesame Paste — even breakfast carries the sweetness of spring.

The Spring Equinox solar term is also shared by the world. For example, Nowruz, coinciding with the Spring Equinox, is Central Asia's New Year to welcome spring. On this day, many countries like Iran, India, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan celebrate the growth of everything and hope for a bright future.

From the Yellow Crane Tower, I gaze at the Yangtze's spring-warmed water and the endless sky. To you afar, I capture the essence of spring and seal it within this letter: "Like an honored guest, the spring breeze brings us prosperity upon its arrival."

