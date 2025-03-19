Young people weave relaxation into life with needle and thread

People's Daily Online) 10:16, March 19, 2025

A woman experiences tufting at a store in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Liu Jing)

As evening falls in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Wang Mengmeng, an office worker, returns home from the office. Instead of scrolling through short videos like usual, she takes out a ball of yarn and a crochet hook from her drawer, and begins crocheting a stuffed toy. The winding yarn and rhythmic clinking of the hook seem to slow her world down.

"Crochet is my go-to stress reliever," Wang Mengmeng said. Her demanding job in internet operations often leaves her feeling on edge, but since stumbling upon crochet six months ago, she's been obsessed.

Amid the hustle and bustle of city life, some young people are swapping their phones for crochet hooks and tufting guns in search of calm.

Crochet, a traditional craft, uses a hook to weave yarn into different shapes and patterns, creating rich textures with various stitches. Tufting involves a special gun that embeds yarn or fibers into a canvas to create soft, fluffy designs. These days, both crafts have become go-to hobbies for those looking to unwind.

On weekends, the sound of tufting guns echoes through a craft workshop in Xi'an. Among the participants is 22-year-old Wang Ruyi, who's making a cartoon-themed rug. "I was worried I'd mess it up, but after a quick 10-minute demo from the staff, I was good to go. Watching the soft design come together is so satisfying," Wang Ruyi said.

According to shop owner Zhang Min, weekend slots need to be booked a week in advance, with most customers being young adults in their twenties and thirties. Popular patterns are in high demand. "Last week, a customer even brought in fan art of Nezha and Ao Bing for a custom piece," she said. Zhang observed that many visitors initially come just to take photos for social media but eventually get deeply immersed in the creative process.

This trend has also fostered new social interactions. Many tufting workshops now offer "couples' collaboration" and "best friends' co-creation" experiences, while crochet enthusiasts gather at offline "yarn meetups" to exchange materials and techniques. "Sitting quietly and making crafts with strangers actually feels more relaxing than forced socializing," said Zhang Yao, a university student who has attended several of these gatherings.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)