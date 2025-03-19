Researcher sentenced to death for selling state secrets after resignation: Ministry of State Security

Global Times) 10:53, March 19, 2025

China's national security authorities have uncovered an espionage case involving a researcher from a domestic scientific institution who illegally copied and sold a large amount of state secrets to foreign spy agencies. The individual surnamed Liu, was convicted of espionage and illegally providing state secrets and has been sentenced to death with lifelong deprivation of political rights, according to an article released by the Ministry of State Security (MSS) on Wednesday.

Liu, a former assistant engineer at a domestic research institute, was driven by resentment after believing he had been treated unfairly and denied promotions. Before resigning, he secretly copied and retained a large volume of classified materials, intending to use them for retaliation and blackmail, according to the MSS article.

After leaving his position, Liu joined an investment firm, but his greed led him to violate professional ethics. Using accounts registered under family and friends' names, he engaged in speculative stock trading. To seek high-risk investments, he borrowed money extensively and even resorted to illegal credit card cash withdrawals. As his financial losses mounted and debts spiraled, he turned to the classified materials he had stolen, plotting to sell them to foreign intelligence agencies, according to the MSS.

Exploiting his background in a classified institution, Liu carefully devised a plan to sell state secrets while avoiding detection. He proactively reached out to a foreign spy agency, offering intelligence in exchange for money.

To expedite his first transaction, he fragmented and packaged the stolen electronic files, created a detailed catalog, and opened multiple online accounts to receive payments. He also purchased anonymous IC and SIM cards, frequently changed communication channels, and used multiple aliases, relying on prearranged codes for covert communication, according to the MSS article.

However, Liu fell into a trap set by the foreign intelligence agency. After acquiring classified materials at an exceptionally low cost from Liu, the agency severed contact with him. Rather than stopping, Liu attempted to refine his espionage tactics. Within months, he again attempted to sell state secrets abroad, traveling through multiple countries and further compromising national security.

Liu's espionage activities did not go unnoticed. National security authorities closely monitored his communications with foreign intelligence agencies, gathering extensive evidence before taking action. He was arrested in accordance with the law, and during the investigation, he confessed to his crimes.

