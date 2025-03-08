A glimpse of new energy vehicle factory in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 10:28, March 08, 2025

This photo taken on March 6, 2025 shows an automated production site at the final assembly workshop of Chang'an Auto Digital Intelligence Factory, in Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Chang'an Auto Digital Intelligence Factory was officially launched in 2024, with a designed annual capacity of about 280,000 units of new energy vehicles.

With the goal of digitalizing the whole manufacturing process, Chang'an Auto Digital Intelligence Factory has applied more than 40 advanced technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and digital twins. The factory has gained the production capacity of quickly switching different vehicle models and realized collinear production of multi-brands and multi-power types of vehicles, which not only improves its production efficiency, but also enhances its ability to respond to changes in market demand.

Workers operate at the battery workshop of Chang'an Auto Digital Intelligence Factory, in Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

New energy vehicles come off the assembly line at the final assembly workshop of Chang'an Auto Digital Intelligence Factory, in Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

