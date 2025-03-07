So, you're interested in China | Instant delivery of anything, including the kitchen sink!

People's Daily Online) 17:54, March 07, 2025

To truly enjoy life in China, you're going to have to master instant delivery!

While instant delivery isn't unique to China, the speed, scale and variety that it has compared to the rest of the world is just amazing. You can order food any time of the day and get it in no time, sometimes even at a cost less than in store.

Food delivery is only part of what is available though. Groceries, medicine, pet supplies and even clothes are all things you can get delivered to your home within a hour.

Watch as People's Daily Online reporter Michael gives you a quick rundown on instant delivery in China, including suggestions on his two favorite apps for it. Just don't get angry at him once you master delivery and have too many options to choose from for lunch!

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)