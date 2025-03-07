China Buzz: Let DeepSeek plan your weekend!

People's Daily Online) 17:11, March 07, 2025

At this year's "two sessions," the annual gathering of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, DeepSeek, a popular Chinese AI and a shining example of the country's "new quality productive forces," became a hot subject.

Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), stated at a news conference that, "If someone does not talk about DeepSeek these days, it appears that they are not fashionable."

Want to learn more about what DeepSeek can do for you? Lorna, a young British woman residing in China, has requested DeepSeek's assistance in organizing a Saturday excursion on the theme of "Socialism with Chinese Characteristics."

Let's follow her lead and check out the "fashionable" trip DeepSeek has planned!

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chengliang)