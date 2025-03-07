Chinese tech firms shine at MWC with advanced technologies, products

09:37, March 07, 2025 By Yin Yeping ( Global Times

Chinese technology companies had a strong presence at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025 in Spain, showcasing a wide range of innovations, from robots and driverless vehicles to 5G and more.

The four-day event, which concluded on Thursday, featured more than 2,800 exhibitors presenting the latest global technology trends. Among them, more than 300 Chinese companies exhibited their products, maintaining a scale similar to last year, highlighting the active global engagement of Chinese tech firms and their openness to collaboration.

At this year's MWC, China Mobile, Huawei, and Leju Robot jointly unveiled the world's first humanoid robot equipped with 5G-A technology. Leveraging 5G-A, the robot can achieve high-precision positioning in large environments without additional equipment, the Guangzhou Daily reported on Thursday. This design overcomes indoor Wi-Fi limitations, enabling real-time remote control of humanoid robots to execute complex tasks, the report said.

At Huawei's booth, a remote-controlled device was on display. With advanced remote control, participants in a cockpit in Barcelona were able to operate an unmanned vehicle over 10,000 kilometers away at Huawei's Songshan Lake Campus in Dongguan, South China's Guangdong Province. This technology, applicable to autonomous rescue vehicles and remotely operated mining trucks, significantly enhances operational safety, according to the People's Daily.

Humanoid robots produced by Chinese technology company Unitree also made an appearance at the MWC. Under the control of staff, the robots showcased their skills, including playing soccer, shaking hands, and walking to a seat to sit down precisely, earning rounds of applause from the audience, the People's Daily reported.

Meanwhile, TCL, a Chinese tech company that specializes in display technology for tablets and connected devices, announced the launch of its new AI-powered product, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus Tablet, at the event, the company told the Global Times. The tablet uses AI to enhance its functionality, featuring tools like writing assist, which offers smart suggestions for things like translation, drafting emails and planning events, according to the company.

China has already taken a leading position in telecommunication technology and artificial intelligence, building a more inclusive digital infrastructure for the future society, which is the expectation of everyone, Eduard Martin, chief information officer of the Mobile World Capital Barcelona Foundation, was quoted by People's Daily as saying.

Whether at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas or other international exhibitions like the just-concluded MWC in Spain, Chinese companies have showcased world-leading products in telecommunications and internet communication, thanks to their continuous investment in innovation and open attitude toward collaboration, Ma Jihua, a veteran telecom industry observer, told the Global Times on Thursday.

"By participating in global exhibitions, these companies not only showcase their technological strengths and products but also advance their global expansion… European partners also can leverage Chinese firms' innovative products to uncover new business opportunities, strengthen their market position and create fresh growth prospects for European businesses," Ma said.

