Home>>
Two sessions Explainer: what are the "two sessions", and why do they matter?
By Peng Yukai, Zhao Tong, Liu Ning, Zhang Wenjie, Li Zhaomin, Li Rui (People's Daily Online) 13:20, March 04, 2025
Mark this date! March 4, 2025.
It is the date of the opening of this year's "Liang Hui", or "two sessions" in English. You might have heard the phrase frequently, but what are the "two sessions", who is involved, and why should they matter to you? Here's the answer from People's Daily Online reporters.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
- Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian
- Science and technology give boost to agriculture in Wangjiang, E China's Anhui
- Chinese white dolphins return to estuary in SE China's Fujian for seven consecutive years
- Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.