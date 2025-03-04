Two sessions Explainer: what are the "two sessions", and why do they matter?

13:20, March 04, 2025 By Peng Yukai, Zhao Tong, Liu Ning, Zhang Wenjie, Li Zhaomin, Li Rui ( People's Daily Online

Mark this date! March 4, 2025.

It is the date of the opening of this year's "Liang Hui", or "two sessions" in English. You might have heard the phrase frequently, but what are the "two sessions", who is involved, and why should they matter to you? Here's the answer from People's Daily Online reporters.

