China to speed up airport customs clearance of high-tech, medical goods

Xinhua) 09:45, February 27, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities announced Wednesday that the country would accelerate airport customs clearance for special goods, such as high-tech equipment and raw materials, certain medicines, medical devices and biological products.

The move aims to further boost international air transport development and facilitate trade and personnel exchanges, according to a joint statement from the General Administration of Customs, the National Immigration Administration, and the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

It said that eligible airports are encouraged to set up "green channels" to expedite clearance.

The document outlined 16 measures targeting improvements in goods clearance, passenger processing, public services, logistic costs, and the capacity of key airports.

Cross-border e-commerce will benefit from air transport support, with eligible goods to be sorted in bonded zones for export. Policies for overseas visitors will also ease regarding visas and connecting flights.

It said that airlines are encouraged to expand all-cargo aircraft use, increase regular international cargo routes, and boost international air cargo capacity.

