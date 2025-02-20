China issues 3-year action plan on optimizing consumer environment

Xinhua) 08:15, February 20, 2025

People have a reunion meal at a restaurant in Lanzhou City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have unveiled a three-year action plan to improve the country's consumer environment, as part of efforts to invigorate consumption.

By 2027, key issues such as poor goods supply quality, market disorder and insufficient consumer rights protection will be addressed, according to the plan jointly issued by five government organs, including the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Over the next three years, China will work to enhance the quality of goods and services, address the root causes of consumer disputes, and enhance the convenience, comfort and satisfaction of consumers, driving a significant improvement in the overall consumer environment nationwide.

The plan also highlighted efforts to create new consumption scenarios, with a particular focus on areas such as digital consumption, green consumption and health consumption.

In 2024, retail sales of consumer goods in China rose 3.5 percent year on year, underscoring the country's robust consumption potential.

