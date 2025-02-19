Xu becomes first Chinese skipper to complete Vendee Globe, marks 100th finisher in race history

Xinhua) 11:16, February 19, 2025

LES SABLES-D'OLONNE, France, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese sailor Xu Jingkun, known as the "one-armed skipper," crossed the finish line of the 2024-2025 Vendee Globe on Tuesday morning, becoming the first Chinese skipper to finish the race and the 100th skipper in the history of the tournament to achieve this feat.

As his boat, SINGCHAIN Team Haikou, sailed into Les Sables-d'Olonne, enthusiastic crowds lined the harbor, waving banners and cheering. Many young fans, both French and Chinese, held signs in support of the Chinese skipper. Draped in the Chinese flag, Xu stood on the deck, waving to the crowd and proclaiming, "We did it!"

This edition of the Vendee Globe started with 40 competitors, six of whom were forced to withdraw due to various challenges. French skipper Charlie Dalin won the race in a record-breaking time, finishing in 64 days, 19 hours, 22 minutes, and 49 seconds.

Xu was the 30th sailor to cross the finish line, completing the journey in 99 days, 19 hours, 6 minutes, and 11 seconds. However, due to a penalty for a rule infraction near the finish line, he was given a one-hour time penalty, making his official race time 99 days, 20 hours, 6 minutes, and 11 seconds.

"Both my ranking and my finishing time were exactly in line with our initial plan. Considering our limited resources, this achievement feels like a victory," the 35-year-old Xu said.

Throughout his incredible journey, Xu faced ferocious storms in the Southern Ocean, crossed Point Nemo as "the most isolated man on Earth," received a warm radio message from the lighthouse keeper at Cape Horn, and narrowly avoided withdrawing due to a critical power failure near the final stretch. His resilience and determination saw him through to the finish.

Vendee Globe race director Hubert Lemonnier, who has known Xu for more than a decade, praised his achievement: "Jingkun Xu overcame immense challenges to complete this legendary race. His success is a historic moment for Chinese sailing and a significant milestone for the Vendee Globe. I hope this is just the beginning."

Founded in 1989, the Vendee Globe is considered the "Everest of ocean racing," demanding solo skippers to sail around the world without stopping or external assistance, covering about 26,000 nautical miles.

The extreme difficulty and high dropout rate make it one of the toughest sailing events on the planet. This 10th edition of the race will be remembered not only for record-breaking performances but also for Xu's historic achievement, leaving a lasting mark for China in the world of offshore sailing.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)