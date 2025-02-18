China steadfastly promotes economic globalization, multipolar world: FM spokesperson

Xinhua, February 18, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China firmly promotes a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and supports an equal and orderly multipolar world that "is becoming a reality," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said in Beijing on Monday.

China will be a factor of certainty in this multipolar system and strive to be a steadfast constructive force in a changing world, Guo told a daily news briefing, citing Foreign Minister Wang Yi's keynote speech at the 61st Munich Security Conference.

Guo said "equal" means equal rights, opportunities and rules, and that all countries, big or small, are equal.

Instead of having international affairs dominated by a few countries or such countries conducting hegemonism and power politics, each country or country group should have its place in the globalized system, he said.

"An orderly world ensures stable progress toward greater multipolarity instead of leading to turbulence," the spokesperson said.

To this end, all countries need to respect international rule of law, practice multilateralism, pursue openness and mutual benefit, jointly uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, preserve the central role of the United Nations in the international system, and promote the common development of every country, he added.

China has firmly upheld the authority and stature of the United Nations, called for increasing the representation and say of developing countries in the international system, resolutely safeguarded the authority of international rule of law, and upheld true multilateralism, he said.

"We stay committed to sharing development opportunities with all countries, and promote a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization and support an equal and orderly multipolar world through our own high-quality development and high-standard opening up," he added.

