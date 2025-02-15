China denounces U.S. accusations of so-called Chinese "aggression" in Indo-Pacific

Xinhua) 10:12, February 15, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday denounced the U.S. baseless accusations of so-called Chinese "aggression" in the Indo-Pacific, stressing that China pursues a national defense policy that is defensive in nature and the Chinese military is a staunch force for peace.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a relevant question.

China, as a peace-loving nation, does not engage in military aggression or territorial expansion, said Zhang. "But we will never give up our legitimate rights and interests, and will take firm action in countering any external threats or challenges."

The spokesperson said that a stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. diplomatic and defense relationship serves the common interests of both countries and meet the broader expectations of the international community.

Zhang expressed the hope that the United States will work with China, based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, to strengthen exchanges and cooperations between the two countries and the two militaries, and inject certainty and positive energy into the world.

At the press conference, Zhang also reiterated China's firm stance on Diaoyu Dao in response to the recent U.S. claim that Article 5 of the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security Between the United States and Japan applies to the islands.

"Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory. No matter what the United States and Japan say or do, this fact will not change, nor will it shake China's determination to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the spokesperson said.

Military security cooperation between the two countries should not target third nations, nor should it undermine regional development, Zhang emphasized.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, he urged Japan to learn the lessons of history, demonstrate its commitment to peaceful development through tangible actions, and make greater contributions to building mutual trust among nations and fostering regional peace and stability.

