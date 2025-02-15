Success of "Ne Zha 2" testifies to fast progress of China's animation

09:42, February 15, 2025 By Zhang Manlin ( Xinhua

A moviegoer walks past film posters at a cinema in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 3, 2025.(Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhuanet) -- "Ne Zha 2," a Chinese animated blockbuster, has become a testament to the fast progress of China's animation with its state-of-the-art technology, world-class visuals and compelling storytelling.

The film, which was released during the Chinese New Year, has shattered multiple box office records, becoming the first film to cross 1 billion U.S. dollars in a single market and the first non-Hollywood title to join the coveted billion-dollar club.

As its box office continues to climb, the film's stunning visual effects and animation are nothing short of monumental.

STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGY

With around 2,000 special effects shots, three times the number of characters in its predecessor "Ne Zha", and a team of more than 4,000 creators, the film "Ne Zha 2" has redefined what animation can achieve.

One of the key technologies used in the film is the self-developed dynamic ink-wash rendering engine, which brings traditional Chinese ink-wash painting to life.

In one notable scene, as Ao Bing swings his weapon across the screen, the ink flows and blends, all in a fleeting 0.8 seconds. This scene, though brief, took the film's production team an astounding nine months to perfect.

For years, animators have been struggling to capture the fluidity and essence of ink-wash painting in the digital realm. This breakthrough, however, solved that challenge. It allows real-time simulations of ink spreading on rice paper, authentically reproducing its dynamic, ever-changing beauty.

With this technique, even the most subtle details -- from characters' skin texture to the flow of their clothing and hair -- are imbued with the ink-wash effect. Take Ne Zha, for example. The movements of his iconic weapons, Huntian Cloth and Fire-tip Spear, are enhanced by the ink-wash effects, creating a balance of both power and grace.

WORLD-CLASS VISUALS

"Our goal was to create something that audiences had never seen before, something that would deliver a strong visual impact and offer a fresh artistic expression. This is the kind of work we believe is truly worth doing," said Yang Yu, director of "Ne Zha 2," who goes by the nickname Jiaozi.

According to Shi Chaoqun, the film's visual effects supervisor, the scale of the film required extensive collaboration among multiple teams. Nearly 140 domestic animation companies contributed to the project, handling everything from animation production to 3D assets and effects composition.

These companies range from established media giants and specialized animation companies to smaller and lesser-known studios.

Huang Gong, the film's technical development director, likened the project to an "Olympic Village" that attracted the best animation talents from across China, according to a media report.

This collaboration highlights the growing strength of China's animation ecosystem, showcasing its capacity to manage large-scale, complex productions.

COMPELLING STORYTELLING

"Ne Zha 2" and its predecessor the 2019 blockbuster "Ne Zha" were both inspired by the classic 16th-century novel "The Investiture of the Gods."

Set after the events of the first film, the sequel follows Ne Zha and Ao Bing as their souls are saved but their physical forms face dissolution. With the help of the immortal Taiyi Zhenren, who uses the Seven-Colored Lotus to reconstruct their bodies, the two heroes must face numerous challenges.

The film, with a rich narrative rooted in traditional folklore, takes audiences on an emotional journey that blends action, humor, and heart.

Before the success of "Ne Zha 2", "Monkey King: Hero is Back", "Legend of Deification" and "White Snake: Afloat", which are also inspired by Chinese mythologies, raised expectations for home-grown animated films.

"Chinese traditional culture is a huge treasure trove for animated films", Jiaozi noted, "Animation needs to combine China's excellent traditional culture with a youthful, contemporary expression."

To this end, "Ne Zha 2" incorporates numerous elements of Chinese aesthetics: its visual style draws inspiration from Dunhuang murals; its narrative structure is influenced by the myths of the ancient text "Shan Hai Jing" (Classic of Mountains and Seas); while its soundtracks blend the features of both the Peking Opera and electronic music.

Hollywood producer Robert King praised the film's quality and scale after watching the premiere, saying that Chinese films have made significant strides in storytelling in recent years.

By pushing the boundaries of both traditional Chinese aesthetics and modern animation techniques, "Ne Zha 2" sets a new standard. This breakthrough is not just an artistic triumph. It marks a critical transition in the Chinese animation industry, from "outsourcing" to developing original, world-class technology.

