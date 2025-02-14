Commentary: Collaboration, consensus key to inclusive AI

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- In today's evolving technological landscape, the global community needs to strengthen cooperation to promote the inclusive and sustainable development of artificial intelligence (AI) for the benefit of all humanity.

A statement signed by about 60 countries at the recent Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris called for efforts to promote AI accessibility and ensure the technology is open, inclusive, transparent, ethical, safe, secure and trustworthy.

Global AI technology has been developing rapidly in recent years, with breakthroughs, new business models and numerous applications emerging. Tech giants in multiple countries have significantly increased investments in this sector. While bringing important opportunities for economic and social development, AI development also faces unpredictable risks and complex challenges, making consensus on global AI governance imperative.

China emphasizes openness, inclusiveness and shared benefits to help bridge global digital divides. As China pursues its own development, it has also made significant contributions to global AI progress.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organization, from 2014 to 2023, China filed over 38,000 generative AI patent applications, ranking first globally. The country is home to more than 4,500 AI companies, with the scale of its core AI industries nearing 600 billion yuan (83.68 billion U.S. dollars).

China's approach to AI could serve as an inspiration for the rest of the world. Domestically, the government released the New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan in 2017, emphasizing safe, controllable and sustainable AI progress. The country also issued laws and guidelines for AI regulation. Internationally, China released the Global Artificial Intelligence Governance Initiative in 2023 to provide Chinese solutions for global AI governance, and it has hosted the World Artificial Intelligence Conference annually since 2018.

To improve AI governance, countries need to enhance information exchanges and technological cooperation. They should also develop AI governance frameworks, norms and standards based on broad consensus. This approach will help make AI technologies more secure, reliable, controllable, and equitable.

Different nations may have their own unique ethical and moral perspectives, making global AI governance a pressing challenge. Therefore, it is essential to strengthen international cooperation, promote coordination, and foster consensus among countries.

To achieve this, the international community should jointly oppose ideologically driven practices or exclusive groups that hinder other nations' AI development. Additionally, it should reject barriers that disrupt the global AI supply chain through technological monopolies and unilateral coercive measures. Scientific and technological innovation should not become a privilege of wealthy countries or a tool for hegemony.

Benign competition is good for all; however, unchecked competition could lead to disorder and potentially become a "gray rhino." It is vital to formulate effective rules through joint participation and consultation by all countries, to ensure AI and other new technologies will become "Ali Baba's treasure cave" rather than a "Pandora's box."

As a firm advocate of inclusive AI and a key player in the industry, China stands ready to enhance exchange and cooperation and remains committed to governing AI for good and for all. The world needs to foster dialogue and collaboration to ensure the sound and sustainable growth of AI that benefits all.

