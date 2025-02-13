U.S. inspectors general sue Trump admin after being fired

Xinhua) 10:23, February 13, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Eight inspectors general (IGs) fired by U.S. President Donald Trump in late January filed a lawsuit against the administration on Wednesday, alleging their termination violated the law, adding to dozens of other legal challenges facing the president at the start of his new term.

"About 17 inspectors general were fired last month in a Friday night purge by the White House, which didn't publicly announce the moves or provide an explanation as to why the officials lost their jobs," reported The Wall Street Journal. "The firings led to concerns from both Democrats and some Republicans that the administration might have violated federal rules that require advance notice to Congress before such firings."

The suit cites federal laws that say presidents must give a 30-day notification to Congress and provide specific reasons for terminations of an inspector general. Congress strengthened the IG Act three years ago after Trump's moves against inspectors general in his first term.

IGs from the Departments of Agriculture, Defense, Education, Labor and State as well as Veterans Affairs, Health and Human Services and the Small Business Administration are plaintiffs in the lawsuit. Defendants include Trump and the heads of agencies where the plaintiffs worked.

