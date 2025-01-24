China's gold reserves hit record high at end of 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank expanded its gold reserves by 44.17 tonnes in 2024, bringing the total to a record-high 2,279.57 tonnes and making it the sixth-largest globally.
In 2024, China's gold output was 377.24 tonnes, up 0.56 percent year on year, while gold consumption was 985.31 tonnes, down 9.58 percent year on year, data from the China Gold Association showed on Friday.
In addition, gold production from imported raw materials was 156.864 tonnes in 2024, up 8.83 percent year on year. If this portion of gold output is included, total gold production nationwide was 534.106 tonnes, up 2.85 percent year on year.
China's leading gold groups' overseas mines produced 71.937 tonnes of gold in 2024, up 19.14 percent year on year.
