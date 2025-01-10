Languages

U.S. unprecedented defense budget threatens global security, stability

By Chen Zi (People's Daily Online) 15:47, January 10, 2025

Cartoon by Tan Xiguang

U.S. President Joe Biden recently signed the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, which raised the country's defense budget to about $895 billion.

In the past four years, the U.S. defense budget has continuously reached unprecedented levels. In the 2021 fiscal year, the U.S. defense budget stood at $740.5 billion, an increase of 0.3 percent compared to the previous fiscal year; in the 2022 fiscal year, the figure was $753 billion, up by 1.7 percent compared to the 2021 fiscal year; in the 2023 fiscal year, the U.S. defense budget surpassed the $800 billion threshold, reaching $813 billion; and the last fiscal year saw the number soar to $842 billion. In 2025 fiscal year, it is approaching $900 billion.

To maintain its hegemonic position, the U.S. keeps increasing defense spending, pursuing military dominance despite high national debt. These enormous military expenditures will likely trigger a global arms race and threaten global security and stability.

