China's visa-free transit policy boosts tourism

Xinhua) 11:17, December 30, 2024

A foreign tourist goes through customs at the Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2024. On Dec. 17, China announced a significant relaxation of its visa-free transit policy, extending the permitted stay for eligible foreign travelers from the initial 72 hours and subsequent 144 hours to 240 hours, or 10 days. China recorded nearly 29.22 million inbound foreign visits between January and November 2024, up 86.2 percent year on year. Of these, 17.45 million entered the country visa-free, marking a significant 123.3 percent year-on-year growth. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

