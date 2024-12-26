September chosen as science popularization month

10:13, December 26, 2024 By Yan Dongjie ( China Daily

Chinese lawmakers have designated September as the country's National Science Popularization Month to enhance public scientific literacy under a newly revised Science and Technology Popularization Law.

The revised law, approved on Wednesday during a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, underscores the government's commitment to elevating science education as a cornerstone of national innovation.

"Science popularization is an integral part of the national innovation system and fundamental to achieving innovative development," said Shi Hong, an official with the NPC Standing Committee's Legislative Affairs Commission. The law places science outreach on equal footing with technological innovation, Shi added.

The legislation encourages universities and vocational schools to develop science-focused programs and calls on retired scientists and engineers to contribute to public education efforts. It also strengthens science education responsibilities for schools, extending initiatives to kindergartens.

"This will prompt educational reforms, fostering scientific thinking and innovation among children from an early age to provide a solid foundation for future science and technology development," said Wang Ting, director of the China Research Institute for Science Popularization.

The law also promotes public access to research facilities, urging enterprises to open laboratories, production lines, and other facilities for the community. It supports the development of science-focused products and services and integrates science education with industries such as culture, tourism, sports, and agriculture.

This marks the first revision of the law since its enactment in 2002. The updated version adds two chapters, expanding the law to 60 articles across eight chapters, with new sections focusing on science popularization activities and personnel.

China is the only country to enact a law specifically for science popularization, according to Wang.

A survey by the China Association for Science and Technology in April reported that 14.14 percent of Chinese citizens are scientifically literate, a significant rise from 1.44 percent in 2001.

"Building on these achievements, the revised law clarifies the mission of science popularization in China's modern era," Wang said.

The law also incorporates science content into vocational training, farmer skill development, and leadership education, aiming to involve broader segments of society in the nation's scientific advancements.

Cao Yin contributed to this story.

