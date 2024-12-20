China publishes blue book on scientific journal development

Xinhua) 16:45, December 20, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China unveiled a blue book on Thursday on the country's scientific journal development, according to China Science Daily.

The blue book highlighted that China had 5,211 scientific journals in 2023, with an increase of 48 from the previous year, which were mainly in English.

China has published more papers in its English-version scientific journals, and they are increasingly included in internationally renowned databases.

In 2023, Chinese authors published 728,700 SCI papers, accounting for about 33 percent of the global total, while the amount of the country's SCI journals was limited, publishing only 33,400 papers written by Chinese authors.

Despite this, according to the blue book, the amount and global share of China's SCI journals have steadily increased over the past three years, and their academic quality has significantly improved.

The academic influence of Chinese scientific journals continued to rise year by year. In the past 10 years, the total citation frequency and impact factor of Chinese scientific journals have improved, especially since 2019.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)