Chinese outbound tourism market continues to grow in 2024

Chinese tourists pose for a picture in the Antarctic. (Photo provided by UTour Group)

In 2024, Chinese tourists have ventured further afield to explore more destinations and embark on exciting journeys.

Countries such as Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, which offer visa-free entry to Chinese citizens, have become popular destinations. Belt and Road partner countries have also been popular among Chinese tourists.

Chinese travelers are placing greater emphasis on the quality of their travel experiences and personalized needs, seeking to immerse themselves in the local lifestyles of their destinations.

According to information gathered from various travel agencies and online platforms, visa-free countries for Chinese citizens were among the top choices for outbound travel this year, allowing travelers to embark on spontaneous trips.

Since December 2023, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand have successively implemented visa-free policies for Chinese citizens, prompting many Chinese tourists to choose these three countries as their preferred outbound travel destinations.

Statistics show that as of Dec. 1, Thailand has received a total of 6.21 million Chinese tourists this year. This has made China the largest source of tourists for Thailand. In the first half of this year, 1.45 million trips were made by Chinese tourists to Singapore, more than those from any other country. From January to September this year, over 2.5 million Chinese tourists visited Malaysia, surpassing those in the same period in 2019, and the whole-year figure is expected to reach 5 million.

"Outbound tourism in 2024 continues to recover and is approaching the levels of 2019," said Yang Jinsong, director of the Institute of International Research at the China Tourism Academy.

According to him, this year's standout trends in outbound tourism include a growing demand for high-quality travel experiences among tourists and a corresponding push from market players for premium product development and supply chain optimization.

Improved facilitation, such as smoother visa processes and flight options, is also fueling the rise in outbound travel, Yang noted, adding that popular short-haul destinations in Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia continue to attract visitors, while Belt and Road partner countries are increasingly drawing Chinese tourists to explore their offerings.

According to China CYTS Tours, the outbound tourism market has seen a strong recovery this year, with significant increases in both the number of outbound travelers and overseas travel spending.

Data from Chinese online travel services provider Qunar showed a 50 percent increase in hotel bookings in popular outbound travel cities, and it is expected that the total outbound travel bookings for the year will surpass those of 2019.

Statistics from the travel service platform Fliggy indicate that a batch of niche destinations with unique natural and cultural landscapes and distinctive experiences have emerged as "dark horses" in outbound travel this year. Countries such as Nigeria, Zambia, Chile, Turkiye, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Belgium, among others, have seen rapid growth in tourism bookings.

Recently, Marija Labovic, director of the Tourism Organization of Serbia, stated that the number of Chinese tourists visiting Serbia from January to September this year increased by 71 percent compared to that during the same period last year.

Belt and Road partner countries have seen an increase in their share of the Chinese outbound tourism market this year. An executive with Chinese travel operator UTour Group said that countries like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Africa, Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, and others are actively targeting the Chinese tourism market by offering more convenient services to attract more Chinese tourists.

According to an executive with online travel services provider Mafengwo, Central Asia has become a popular destination for young travelers seeking novelty. The popular TV series "To the Wonder" not only boosted tourism in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region but also brought attention to Kazakhstan, which shares similar landscapes. Almaty has become a popular tourist city in Central Asia.

Additionally, Uzbekistan, boasting a number of World Heritage sites, has seen a significant increase in tourism interest. Samarkand, Tashkent, and the ancient city of Khiva have garnered the highest attention.

Following the visa exemption agreement signed between China and Uzbekistan in early December, searches for Uzbekistan tourism have increased by 97 percent compared to the previous month.

Dai Bin, director of the China Tourism Academy, said an increasing number of Chinese tourists are now willing to invest in enhancing their quality of life while traveling, which includes choosing upscale accommodations, indulging in superior dining experiences, exploring museums and art galleries, and attending top-notch cultural performances. They hope to discover small, exquisite, and warm life scenes for a deep experience, Dai added.

An executive with China CYTS Tours said that the consumption habits of Chinese outbound tourists have changed, and they now place greater emphasis on the quality of tourism and immersive experiences.

"They are willing to spend on experiential activities, seeking personalized and high-quality travel services," the executive added.

"Chinese travelers are increasingly drawn to immersive outbound travel experiences that offer unique and authentic encounters, such as local trains, ferries, river cruises, and hot air balloons. Cultural experiences, such as hands-on cooking of local cuisine, touring ancient cities by horse-drawn carriage, and visiting local homes, are also popular," said an executive from UTour Group.

Photo taken on Oct. 16, 2024, shows the exhibition booth of Uzbekistan at the China Outbound Travel and Tourism Market 2024 held in Beijing. (vip.people.com.cn/Du Jianpo)

