Pomelo industry thrives in E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 13:28, December 25, 2024

Guangfeng district in Shangrao city, east China's Jiangxi Province has cultivated a flourishing Majia pomelo industry.

Photo shows Majia pomelos in Guangfeng district, Shangrao city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Peng Jingru)

Last year, the planting area of Majia pomelo, a local specialty fruit, in Guangfeng reached 200,000 mu (13,333.33 hectares), and the output of the fruit hit 205,000 tonnes. The district has nurtured and introduced pomelo processing companies. So far, the comprehensive output value of the Majia pomelo industry in the district has exceeded 3 billion yuan (about $411.3 million), helping over 50,000 agricultural households earn an extra income of 28,000 yuan annually on average.

Majia pomelos, originating from Da'nan town, Guangfeng, are known for their sweet and juicy taste. The fruit, one of China's top eight varieties of pomelo, was listed as a protected product of a national geographical trademark.

Photo shows pulp of Majia pomelos. (Photo/Xu Mengwen)

In recent years, Guangfeng has established China's first pomelo germplasm resource experimental base by strengthening research and development and independent innovation capabilities, marking a significant step in quality enhancement.

As a result, the yield per mu of Majia pomelos has increased by approximately 30 percent, and the fruit quality has improved significantly. The district produces 300,000 pomelo seedlings annually, effectively addressing farmers' previous challenges of seedling cultivation and variety shortages.

Guangfeng has established standardized pomelo orchards and built a digital platform for the Majia pomelo industry. This ensures full traceability of the fruit - from production records to quality monitoring - marking the district's successful transition from traditional to intelligent farming methods.

The district has also established a grading and testing center for Majia pomelos. By categorizing pomelos based on weight and sweetness, and implementing precise market-based pricing, the price of premium Majia pomelos is 8-12 yuan higher per kilogram.

Photo shows Xitan Orchard, a standardized Majia pomelo planting base, in Guangfeng district, Shangrao city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Liu Zhankun)

Thanks to the introduction of processing companies, Guangfeng has developed over 100 products related to Majia pomelos in seven categories - beverages, food, health products, beauty products, medicine, seasonings, and tea. These products are sold to international markets including the UK, Italy, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

Over the past years, Guangfeng has turned to e-commerce platforms to sell Majia pomelos. It has established three direct sourcing bases in partnership with Taobao and Tmall under China's e-commerce giant Alibaba. The district has improved cold chain logistics facilities and a three-tier logistics service system to ensure efficient delivery. Now Majia pomelo products can reach the Yangtze River Delta region within 24 hours with free shipping.

A farmer transports Majia pomelos in Guangfeng district, Shangrao city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Guangfeng district)

Recently, Xitan Orchard, a standardized Majia pomelo planting base, in Guangfeng was recognized as a provincial 3A-level scenic area, facilitating the integration of agriculture and tourism in the district.

A tourist picks a Majia pomelo in Guangfeng district, Shangrao city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Guangfeng district)

