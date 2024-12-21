Visa-free policy, direct flights boost Hungarians' interest in China travel

December 21, 2024

BUDAPEST, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Hungarian travel agencies are experiencing a surge in demand for trips to China, driven by the introduction of visa-free travel for Hungarian citizens and an increasing number of direct flights connecting Budapest with major Chinese cities.

According to OTP Travel, one of Hungary's leading tour operators, interest in China has grown significantly. "The visa-free policy and the increase in direct flights from Budapest had an extremely positive impact on travel to China in 2024," Katalin Abrany, assistant manager at OTP Travel, told Xinhua.

China's visa-free initiative, launched in March 2024, allows Hungarian citizens to travel without a visa for up to 15 days for tourism, business, or family visits. Initially set to expire on Nov. 30, the program has been extended to the end of 2025, with the permitted stay increased to 30 days.

OTP Travel organized 14 group tours to China this year, with strong interest already evident for 2025. "Several tours for next year are already fully booked," Abrany noted.

The growing accessibility of China has also played a key role. Budapest now connects to seven major Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, with 21 weekly direct flights, providing travelers with more convenient options to explore China's cultural and natural attractions.

Another Hungarian travel agency, 1000 Utazas (One Thousand Travels), highlighted the practical and financial benefits of the visa-free policy. "The program not only simplifies the administration of such a voyage but also cuts travel expenses, as a visa previously cost around 40,000 Hungarian forints (100 U.S. dollars)," said Nora Szilagy, responsible for personal visas at 1000 Utazas.

Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Geza and Marta, who visited China in September, described their trip as a "cultural and gastronomic journey," commending the unique experiences and rich history they encountered. Zsuzsanna T., who joined a "Beijing to Macao" tour, expressed similar satisfaction, saying, "The trip far exceeded our expectations in terms of organization, services, and programs.

