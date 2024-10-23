Global Digital Business Education Conference held in Beijing

The Global Digital Business Education Conference is held in Beijing. (Photo courtesy of Beijing Technology and Business University)

The Global Digital Business Education Conference was held in Beijing from Oct. 19 to 20, marking the official launch of the Global Digital Business Education Alliance.

The alliance aims to develop a modernized digital business education system with Chinese characteristics, focusing on cultivating high-caliber business talent.

Yang Dan, director general of the Department of International Cooperation and Exchanges of China's Ministry of Education, called on the alliance to give high priority to developing education, insist on innovation in education, maintain a steadfast commitment to high-quality education, and promote the open development of education to enhance international cooperation in business education.

Yang encouraged participants to seize this opportunity to advance the digital transformation of higher education and make greater contributions to global educational development.

Guillaume Ferrante, vice dean of ESCE, a French business school specializing in international business, emphasized the conference's role in building bridges for global communication. He stressed the importance of respecting cultural diversity while harnessing digital technology to develop educational strategies that prepare global citizens for today's complex and rapidly changing environment.

The conference announced the establishment of a business school jointly launched by Beijing Technology and Business University (BTBU) and the Royal University of Phnom Penh. In addition, BTBU launched a digital academy with the goal of creating a hub for cultivating digital management talent.

The conference, hosted by BTBU as an outcome of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, included parallel forums, presidential exchanges, expert consultations, and university-enterprise contract signing.

