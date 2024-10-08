Understand China | Chinese modernization is the modernization of material and cultural-ethical advancement

People's Daily Online) 18:29, October 08, 2024

"To understand China, the key lies in understanding Chinese modernization.”

The "Understand China" program produced by People's Daily Online interprets a real, multidimensional and comprehensive China through in-depth dialogues between both Chinese and foreign scholars.

Material abundance and ethical-cultural enrichment are lofty features of Chinese modernization.

In this episode of "Understand China," Shi Yi, a professor at China Foreign Affairs University, and Einar Tangen, an American political and economic affairs commentator and senior fellow at the Taihe Institute, discussed the relationship between material things and human beings from the perspective of excellent traditional Chinese culture. They also expounded on the global significance of China's modernization, which emphasizes the harmonious progression of material and cultural-ethical advancement.

Tangen emphasized the importance of balancing material progress and cultural-ethical advancement in a country's modernization. He noted that the values and culture in cultural-ethical advancement play an equally important role in shaping both personal lives and national development. He believed that China's pursuit of values, with its balanced approach to material and cultural-ethical advancement, offers a significant model for the world.

On the growing influence of fine traditional Chinese culture, Tangen addressed the West's concern about "globalization is sinicization." He argued that the world is not being "sinicized" by China's rise. Instead, he contended that China is now receiving recognition for its contributions and culture on the global stage.

"China is not exporting its ideology. It's not telling people what they should be. It's showing them what they could be," Tangen said.

Shi emphasized that material abundance and people's well-rounded development are equally important in a country’s modernization. Shi noted that China has achieved significant results in continuously improving people's material lives and enriching their spiritual lives.

Shi described the Chinese nation as hardworking, brave and kind-hearted. She explained that for thousands of years, the great national spirit of the Chinese people has been passed down through generations, becoming the nation's soul. Excellent traditional Chinese culture has endowed the Chinese people with increasingly strong national and cultural self-confidence. Shi added that the spirit of reform, opening up, and inclusive development that the Chinese people have long possessed will continue to play a positive role in promoting Chinese modernization.

Special Coverage: Understand China

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Wu Chengliang)