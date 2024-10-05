Total of 5,358 listed companies on Chinese stock market by end August: data

Xinhua) 09:09, October 05, 2024

This file photo shows an exterior view of the Shanghai Stock Exchange in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- There were 5,358 companies listed on the Chinese domestic stock market by the end of August 2024, according to the China Association for Public Companies.

The stock exchanges in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing had 2,268, 2,839 and 251 listed firms, respectively, by end August, data from the association showed.

State-owned holding and non-state-owned holding companies accounted for 27 percent and 73 percent, respectively, of these listed firms, with manufacturing and information transmission/software/information technology services, as well as wholesale and retail, being the top three sectors in terms of the number of listed companies, the data revealed.

Three provinces, namely Guangdong, Zhejiang and Jiangsu, contributed 42.48 percent of the total number of companies listed on the Chinese stock market.

Nine companies made initial public offerings on the domestic stock market in August, raising a combined total of 5.33 billion yuan (about 761 million U.S. dollars), while 17 companies were delisted.

