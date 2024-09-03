Trending in China | Qipao: An enduring emblem of Chinese femininity

(People's Daily App) 14:13, September 03, 2024

The form-fitting qipao is a symbol of Chinese femininity that elegantly combines traditional grace with modern fashion trends. Based on robe designs from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), it has evolved over time while retaining its unique charm. The qipao reflects the essence of Chinese culture and heritage, embodying grace and beauty while inspiring global fashion.

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Fan Xiaoyu)

