Chinese, Ugandan vice presidents hold talks

Xinhua) 09:04, September 03, 2024

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng holds talks with Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Monday held talks with Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Han said China is willing to join hands with Uganda to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, promote solid progress in cooperation, and contribute more to building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

He made three suggestions for the future development of China-Uganda relations: continuously deepening mutual trust and expanding exchanges, adhering to win-win cooperation and jointly pursuing development, and continuing to uphold peace and safeguard justice.

Alupo expressed hope that Uganda and China will continuously achieve new results in cooperation in various fields such as education, grain, digital area, climate change and infrastructure construction.

