Chinese envoy reiterates call for Houthis to respect rights of navigation in Red Sea

Xinhua) 10:58, August 16, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Thursday reiterated the call for the Houthis to respect the rights of navigation of all merchant ships in the Red Sea in accordance with international law.

In remarks at the Security Council briefing on Yemen, Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said China welcomes the recent agreement between the Yemeni government and the Houthis on financial and aviation issues.

"We hope that the parties will build on this example and bear in mind the interests and well-being of the Yemeni people, stay committed to a political solution, eliminate interference, meet each other halfway, and resolve the conflict through dialogue and negotiation, so as to jointly promote the Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned comprehensive political process," he said.

Geng noted that China supports the mediation efforts of UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg, and expects all parties, particularly those countries with influence on the situation in Yemen, to play a constructive role in this regard.

"China, once again, calls on the Houthis to respect the rights of navigation of all merchant ships in the Red Sea in accordance with international law, stop the harassment and attacks, and maintain the safety of the shipping lanes in the Red Sea," said the ambassador, urging the relevant parties to exercise restraint and stop actions that will exacerbate tensions.

He also called on the international community to increase humanitarian assistance, speed up honoring the pledges, and help alleviate the severe humanitarian situation in Yemen, and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all UN personnel and the return of the related assets detained in Yemen.

The situation in Yemen and the Red Sea is closely related to the Gaza conflict, he said, warning that the slow and difficult process to achieve ceasefire in Gaza has negative spillover effects that exacerbate regional turmoil.

Geng urged for the implementation of Security Council Resolutions 2712, 2720, 2728, and 2735 as soon as possible to achieve an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and to advance sooner the deescalation of tensions in the region, including in Yemen and the Red Sea.

"China is ready to continue to work with the international community to make efforts for a political solution for the Yemeni issue to restore regional peace and stability and achieve long-term peace and stability in the Middle East," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)