China a reliable partner for Ethiopia's technology development -- officials

Xinhua) 09:48, August 15, 2024

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- China is a reliable partner offering "invaluable support" in Ethiopia's scientific development, senior Ethiopian officials have said before the upcoming 2024 summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

State Minister of Innovation and Technology Bayissa Bedada told Xinhua recently that China has been a reliable partner for Ethiopia in its move to create a knowledge-based economy through promoting science, technology and innovation.

"We have enjoyed a robust bilateral relationship with China for several years marked by joint research development projects, technology transfer, people-to-people exchanges, the establishment of laboratories, and other initiatives," said Bedada.

The minister said China has also been supporting Ethiopia in establishing research institutions, building industrial and technology parks as well as promoting incubation centers.

"We are interested in further promoting joint research and development, focusing on areas of agriculture, industry, emerging sciences, bio-technology, and space science," said Bedada.

Belete Molla, Ethiopia's minister of innovation and technology, said that Ethiopian students and researchers who received scholarships in China are "critically" supporting the country's development in science and technology.

"If we talk about science, technology innovations, research and digitalization, there is no better country which we can learn from other than China. China is at the frontline in technological and scientific advancement," Molla said.

The minister said Ethiopia has drawn a great deal of lessons from China's scientific and technological aspirations as well as policies and strategies.

Molla voiced hope for increased support from China in such areas as technology transfer, talent development and space science development, adding that Ethiopia will continue promoting good relations with the Asian country.

Simenew Keskes, a technology advisor to Ethiopia's Ministry of Innovation and Technology, said that people-to-people exchanges with China will play a pivotal role in driving innovation, building technological capacity and fostering cross-cultural understanding.

"Through partnerships with esteemed institutions and organizations in China, we have laid strong foundations for collaborative initiatives that facilitate the exchange of expertise, best practices and cutting-edge technologies," Keskes said.

