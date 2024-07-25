Toothbrush industry thrives in Hangji, E China's Jiangsu

People's Daily Online) 09:30, July 25, 2024

Toothbrushes, a daily necessity, may seem ordinary, but in Hangji, located in Yangzhou city, east China's Jiangsu Province, they have become the heart of a thriving industry.

Despite its small population of under 40,000, Hangji manages to produce 7.5 billion toothbrushes each year. This impressive output represents a remarkable 80 percent share of the national toothbrush market. Moreover, these toothbrushes from Hangji have made their way into international markets.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)