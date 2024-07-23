British students ride autonomous e-boats in Dongguan, showcasing green tech

People's Daily Online) 17:06, July 23, 2024

British and local university students recently experienced autonomous electric boats on Songshan Lake in Dongguan, a manufacturing hub in south China's Guangdong Province, as part of the "Touching the Greater Bay Area" program, showcasing the region's advancements in green technology.

The students, including Isabelle Oxford from the University of Oxford, Mevna Bulathsinhala from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and Zhang Shijie from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, were introduced to the cutting-edge boats developed by ePropulsion.

The company, founded at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2012, is now the world's second-largest manufacturer of electric outboard motors and has established a global network of over 800 dealers, according to its website.

"The scenery at Songshan Lake is breathtaking," said Mevna. "Electric boats provide a new option for achieving sustainable development goals."

Electric boats offer a cleaner and more efficient user experience while reducing air and water pollution caused by fossil fuels, aligning with the Greater Bay Area's commitment to green development and technological innovation.

The second round of the "Touching the Greater Bay Area" program was co-initiated by Guangdong Radio and Television and People's Daily Online (UK).

(Intern Wang Lin also contributed to this story.)

