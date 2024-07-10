Chinese premier holds symposium on economic situation

Xinhua) 08:07, July 10, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds a symposium on the economic situation, listening to opinions and suggestions from experts and entrepreneurs on the country's economy and relevant work, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday held a symposium on the economic situation, listening to opinions and suggestions from experts and entrepreneurs on the country's economy and relevant work.

Since the beginning of this year, China has been pushing forward high-quality development, strengthening macro-control efforts and advancing new quality productive forces, and the Chinese economy is in stable operation, Li said after listening to speeches of experts and entrepreneurs.

Stressing that all-out efforts should be made to tackle the troubles in economic operation, the premier called for factually analyzing the economic situation and making scientific decisions.

Li urged solid implementation of macro policies and enhancement of the effectiveness of the policies to promote the healthy development of the economy.

He emphasized the need to pursue innovation-driven development to consolidate the economic recovery momentum while giving full play to the role of enterprises and strengthening targeted policy support for enterprises to achieve breakthroughs in more core technologies in key fields.

The premier also urged efforts to reform unreasonable systems and mechanisms, boost enthusiasm, initiative and creativity of all parties and better utilize China's vast innovation resources.

Li expressed the hope that entrepreneurs will focus on innovation and offer more practical suggestions. He also encouraged experts and scholars to combine theories with facts, enhance forward-looking thinking and conduct regular research to contribute more wisdom.

