Medical volunteers provide healthcare services for local residents in Kangding, SW China's Sichuan
A medical volunteer treats a local resident in Kangding City of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
A week-long public welfare healthcare campaign kicked off here on Monday. More than 800 volunteers from 160 medical institutions in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangdong, among others, will provide healthcare services in 18 cities and counties of Garze Prefecture.
A medical volunteer treats a local resident in Kangding City of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Medical volunteers treat local residents in Kangding City of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Experts perform a surgery on a patient with liver disease at a hospital in Kangding City of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Medical volunteers treat local residents in Kangding City of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
A medical volunteer treats a local resident in Kangding City of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
A medical volunteer treats a local resident in Kangding City of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to deepen medical, healthcare reform in 2024
- China channels more urban medical resources to lower-level healthcare units
- Centralized procurement of artificial joints boosts healthcare accessibility in China
- Shanghai healthcare to cover costs of assisted reproductive services
- Grandpa's impressive pull-up skills
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.