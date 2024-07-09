Medical volunteers provide healthcare services for local residents in Kangding, SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 11:02, July 09, 2024

A medical volunteer treats a local resident in Kangding City of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A week-long public welfare healthcare campaign kicked off here on Monday. More than 800 volunteers from 160 medical institutions in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangdong, among others, will provide healthcare services in 18 cities and counties of Garze Prefecture.

A medical volunteer treats a local resident in Kangding City of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Medical volunteers treat local residents in Kangding City of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Experts perform a surgery on a patient with liver disease at a hospital in Kangding City of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Medical volunteers treat local residents in Kangding City of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A medical volunteer treats a local resident in Kangding City of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A medical volunteer treats a local resident in Kangding City of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

