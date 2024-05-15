Home>>
8 killed, 8 injured in bus accident in U.S. Florida
(Xinhua) 10:23, May 15, 2024
NEW YORK, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Eight people were killed and eight more critically injured in a bus accident in northern Florida, local media reported on Tuesday, citing Florida Highway Patrol and Marion County Fire Rescue.
The bus carrying 53 migration workers overturned on its way to a watermelon farm. The rest of the workers aboard were confirmed to have minor or no injuries after being hospitalized for evaluation, said local newspaper the Ocala Star Banner.
