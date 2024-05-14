Enhanced public psychological services safeguard people's health

Xinhua) 14:31, May 14, 2024

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) - Earlier this month, China took further steps to safeguard the psychological health of its 1.4 billion people with enhanced public services.

One of these initiatives saw the National Health Commission set up an expert working group to evaluate, analyze, and guide efforts to improve China's public psychological service system at the local level.

This group's 22 members, which include medical professionals, professors, researchers, and government officials, were selected based on their frontline experience in combating psychological and mental issues facing the public.

Another initiative, targeting children's mental health, has seen the Ministry of Education initiating a month-long nationwide campaign, the first of its kind, to boost awareness and education concerning children's mental health among teaching staff, parents, and children alike.

Psychological and mental health has been a longstanding priority for the Chinese government, which has recognized its crucial role in both societal development and individual well-being.

In late 2017, China pledged to improve its system of public psychological services and foster a positive mindset among the country's population characterized by self-confidence, rationality, and optimism.

In addressing mental issues, psychological specialist Yan Hongfeng highlighted the distinction between traditional approaches like therapy and counseling, which often focus on reactive measures, and the proactive and holistic approach of the public psychological service system.

"If we were to metaphorically compare counseling and therapy to tending to individual fish in an aquarium, then public psychological services would be like tending to the entire ecosystem of the aquarium, which includes the fish," Yan explained.

Since 2018, over 300 cities have participated in the pilot phase of China's initiative to establish its public psychological service system. Currently, 40 percent of China's city-level and above public hospitals have established outpatient departments focused on mental health, alongside notable improvements in community and school-based psychological services.

SERVICES AT DOORSTEPS

In Beijing's Xicheng District, all 15 neighborhoods now have public psychological service centers. These centers host various activities, such as seminars, salons, and group counseling sessions, aimed at promoting mental health awareness and addressing community members' psychological concerns.

According to Sun Yali, who works at the district-level center, each neighborhood is staffed with at least two professionals to serve the public, while community social workers are trained in psychology to enhance their daily interactions with their communities.

In Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, a mother surnamed Li said she felt "enlightened" after a counseling session at the psychological service center in her neighborhood. "It helped me sort out what the problems were and taught me how to better communicate with my daughter," Li said.

According to official figures, five years into these trial efforts, 96 percent of rural villages and urban neighborhoods in trial cities have established public psychological service offices.

"Enhancing service capabilities at grassroots is a must in China's endeavor to boost public psychological services," said Yao Hongwen, head of the National Center for Mental Health.

SERVICES FOR YOUTH

In parallel with broader societal efforts, targeted strategies have also been implemented to address the mental well-being of China's youth.

Last year, the Ministry of Education and 16 other departments released a specialized action plan to enhance student psychological health from 2023 to 2025. This initiative aims to foster collaboration among schools, families, society, and relevant authorities in promoting student well-being.

In the city of Binzhou, in the eastern province of Shandong, psychological education has become a regular part of the curriculum of primary and middle schools, complemented by family-oriented initiatives such as online parenting seminars. These efforts aim to create an environment conducive to the holistic development of students' mental and psychological well-being.

Official data shows that psychological counseling offices have been set up in all higher-learning institutions and 95 percent of primary and middle schools in cities participating in the trial phase.

Despite these advances, challenges still persist, experts warn. Professor Dong Qi from the Beijing Normal University highlighted the stigma associated with seeking mental health support.

Dong emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts among schools, families, and healthcare providers to further enhance the mental health landscape for China's youth. "What is needed is viewing psychological issues scientifically, fostering a culture of understanding, and carrying out effective intervention," Dong said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)