China completes construction of space weather telescope

Xinhua) 20:11, May 10, 2024

HOHHOT, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China's first interplanetary scintillation observation telescope -- a device used for studying space weather -- passed its technical testing process on Friday.

The telescope will efficiently conduct the observation of interplanetary space weather on a daily basis to provide high-quality data for both China and international space weather forecasting.

