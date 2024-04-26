Home>>
Discovering the wonders of traditional Chinese medicine: An immersive Tuina massage experience
By Alvaro Lago, Zhang Wenjie, Zhou Yu (People's Daily Online) 10:53, April 26, 2024
Chinese therapeutic massage, a key component of traditional Chinese medicine, boasts a history that stretches back thousands of years. Follow our trend tracker to discover the wonders of traditional Chinese Tuina massage.
(Hou Nuoshuqi, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)
